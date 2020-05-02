God bless America and renew her strength. I ask all who love America to take a step in fighting for her good health.
America needs our help to return to honesty. In my youth, I learned this ia a great secret of her strength. The folks I knew were very honest. Their word was sacred. They made and sealed deals with a handshake.
They could trust what others said and made sure they were trustworthy themselves.
They quickly challenged any who tried to deceive, mislead or stretch the facts.
I often heard phrases like, “Where did you hear that?” or “If you are not sure, say so” or “If I quote you, will you be able to prove and defend this?”
It made for respect and discouraged reckless and careless rumors. It fortified wisdom and facts.
It was a wonderful source of peace of mind and required truth. The wisest and best ideas prevailed.
People learned a good reputation was priceless. Their legacy stayed long after they were gone and was often a heritage for their descendents.
America needs to be loved for and filled with honesty at home and around the world.
It’s time for truth.
let’s push for a return in our own lives and in this great land. Let’s not follow the path of the foolish and careless who poison the truth.
God bless our native land with honesty.
Don Neville
Linden
