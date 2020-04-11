United States District Court Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis dismissed plaintiff Robert Lepley’s complaint against Sheriff Brian BeGole.
The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice and without any award of attorney fees or costs. In other words, the case can’t be brought back to court and Lepley and his attorney were not awarded any money.
There was absolutely no merit to this lawsuit and Lepley’s own deposition is what led it to being dismissed. I administer policy. I don’t personally assign which tow trucks are sent, — 911 dispatchers use computers to aid them in that process. Dispatch records clearly show All Star Towing does not receive preferential treatment.
The county is broken up into five different districts to increase efficiency and promote fairness. All Star is the only towing company that operates a functional heavy duty wrecker and has two locations in this county. (one business in the north part of the county and one in the south).
I can’t control how many businesses towing companies run as long as they comply with policy. What I do know is that the towing rotation keeps things pretty well equal. The facts don’t lie and we have proven that. For whatever reason, Argus-Press reporter Josh Champlin chooses to mislead the public and print inaccurate information time and time again.
The reason Lepley was removed from the towing rotation was his refusal to comply with the towing policy that was established. When I took office in 2017, the wrecker rotation was plagued with problems and riddled with complaints from citizens and tow companies alike. We had to make some real changes to make it more dependable, honest and fair for the public. I understand some people don’t like change. I admit, I don’t always like change, but his situation could have been easily resolved had he complied with a few small items.
It’s ironic Lepley sued me for allegedly giving preferential treatment to another tow company when, in reality, it is one of the things we created the policy for and have prevented. It is worthy to note the lawsuit’s dismissal was not contingent on Lepley being placed back on the towing rotation, although it is something I would consider if he is willing to comply with the policy and assure us his complete cooperation.
Sheriff Brian BeGole
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.