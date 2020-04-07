Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.