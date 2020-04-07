Finally, spring is showing up in mid-Michigan. Friday was amazing with temperatures hitting 60, blue sky and abundant sunshine.
Returning from the office and a car repair shop, I saw people out. Walking together side by side smiling and talking; and a basketball court full of young people finally having the opportunity to get out and enjoy. And that’s a bad thing. What I saw was a really bad thing.
Living where we do, where winters can start early and last a long time, we cannot wait to get outdoors and get to the courts, the golf course, to walk, to run, to bike, to be out with friends. Unfortunately, there is something we need to know and fear: There’s a killer on the loose. It’s a sneaky invisible killer with no scruples, no morals, no care whatsoever as to whom the next victim may be. This killer definitely prefers older people, and people with asthma, emphysema, or heart disease. But this killer is not too choosey: He’ll take a young person now and then, too.
The killer that is currently rampaging major cities across the U.S. has already sent operatives to Michigan, to Shiawassee County, to Genesee County, to Clinton County. These operatives have already scored major kills in the Detroit area and it is experiencing some lethal success in the Flint and the St. Johns areas already as well.
If you are anything like me, you are sick and tired of hearing about the coronavirus, you’re tired of hearing the word pandemic, and you’re pretty well sick and tired of being cooped up and sitting home. Many of you are sitting home 24/7 with children that should be in school or at day care or somewhere other than home with you. But growing tired of the safety of your home, growing tired of not getting to walk with friends, to play basketball, to be able to attend services, to gather socially and just have a good time — that is exactly what this killer needs of you in order to succeed.
My greatest fear with this coronavirus pandemic is that it won’t go away for a long time. We will slow it down as we start to follow shelter-at-home directives. But as we grow impatient and weary, it will come roaring back. There is no vaccine to prevent the disease. There is no medicine to make it go away. Until there are such things as a vaccine or a reliable treatment (hopefully by next year), the only thing that works to rid our communities of this killer is to stay home, wear a mask when you have to get to the pharmacy or grocer, and keep our distance — 6 feet — from one another.
So, with no medical tools to fight this clever killer, our only hope is to stay home, to stay apart from one another. And that’s my fear, especially here in Michigan where we long for warmer weather and the ability to resume all those great outdoor activities we so enjoy. If we fall victim to the seduction of beautiful weather before we receive the “all clear” from the top health officials — not from politicians — if we can’t sit this out, then the killer will remain and come roaring back.
Remember, this killer is clever enough to let you carry it around and infect others without you even being aware he’s onboard. Don’t be a willing or unwitting participant in the spread of this disease. Please, please stay home. No basketball. No going for walks shoulder to shoulder. Stay with your family, walk with your family, play with your family, only.
Dr. Michael Schmidt
Owosso
