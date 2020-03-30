Today I found these timely words from one of our best novelists, Barbara Kingsolver: “Our religious and cultural heritage is to deny, for all we’re worth, that we’re in any way connected to the rest of life on earth. We don’t come from it, we’re not part of it; we own it and were put down here to run the place. It’s deeply threatening to our ideology, at the corporate and theological levels, to admit we’re constrained by the laws of nature.”
This notion highlights one of the subtle lessons of the present crisis: It is not just our bodies under assault, but our pride. We can’t dominate it and for a while we’re at its mercy, jumping through hoops to get past it. And, too, I think we feel foolish not having learned enough from past plagues to prepare adequately for this one. One of the unfortunate outcomes of Western thought, founded on a monotheism that put God in the clouds, is that man, like God, is above nature. Many other cultures, notably our Native American people, see this as folly; that man’s place is truly part of nature and subject to its laws and whimsies. We think we’re so smart with our technology and nifty inventions. And now a tiny germy thing puts us in our place.
I really wish our current leaders could comprehend this simple truth. If they did, they’d spend less time throwing feeble rage and magical thinking at it and apply energy to more practical, reality-based measures to wrestle it down.
David Glenn
Byron
Good strong letter. Will we ever learn? What we can't and won't accept is that we are animals. Only difference is our brand of consciousness, is what it is. It might be helpful to call it what it is. The COVID virus is a parasite.
