My husband Jeff and I are Owosso grads, born and raised in the heart of our community. We raised our five children in Owosso and now have six beautiful grandchildren.

I’ve had the privilege to serve you as a current Owosso Public Schools Board of Education member and I would be honored to continue. I am running along with Vanessa Senk and Tony Barnhill. Both are Owosso graduates and are like-minded individuals.

