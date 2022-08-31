My husband Jeff and I are Owosso grads, born and raised in the heart of our community. We raised our five children in Owosso and now have six beautiful grandchildren.
I’ve had the privilege to serve you as a current Owosso Public Schools Board of Education member and I would be honored to continue. I am running along with Vanessa Senk and Tony Barnhill. Both are Owosso graduates and are like-minded individuals.
The past few years have been very challenging and at times I have stood alone, voting against policies that violated parental rights. I believe the foundation of public education has changed and we must provide an environment of learning that represents the wishes of our parents and the best interest of our students in Owosso Public Schools.
As your elected official, it is my job to work for the students and parents at Owosso Public Schools. I have never lost sight of my duties and responsibilities as an elected school board member and will continue communicating with transparency and integrity.
Please consider supporting my campaign to continue representing our children in Owosso Public Schools.
Please follow me on Facebook, “Shelly O. for Owosso School Board.” You will also find a link to donate to my campaign.
