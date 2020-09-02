The Michigan Court of Appeals must think Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is doing a fine job.
The court handed the governor a complete and decisive win to protect the people of Michigan. I also say Whitmer is doing a good job. She is looking out for us Michiganders’ health. Look at the collges that are getting COVID-19. They disregard face masks and keeping distance. No, the colege students have beer parties with more than 25 to a group. There are more students getting COVID-19 throughout Michigan. Central Michigan University is doing badly with COVID-19.
You know, life is beautiful. Enjoy life while you still have it. Love the life you still have. Almost every evening, my wife and I walk around the neighborhood looking at God’s creation. It’s beautiful. We love life. We’re 85 and 88 years old and it’s good for our health.
Gov. Whitmer will take care of Michigan. She is for us.
Eugene DePeal
Owosso
