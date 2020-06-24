Gary Peters a “workhorse?” You’ve got to be kidding me.
The only “work” I’ve seen out of Peters is to vote as he’s told, in lockstep with his “Panderer in Chief,” Nancy Pelosi. He never takes into consideration what would be good for his constituents in Michigan, just making sure that he is doing his part to toe the party line and try to make sure that Democrats win at whatever it costs Michiganders.
John James says that he backs President Trump “2,000%.” Well, considering that prior to the pandemic Trump had a bustling economy, new trade deals that benefit the American worker and the lowest unemployment rate since I don’t know when, I’m willing to take a chance on him.
The one thing that I’ve seen Peters put a lot of “work” into is blowing up my email box looking for me to send him money.
No, I think I’ll take a pass on that … and also pass on Gary Peters.
Carl Stevens
Owosso
