As I read article after article about state legislatures and district attorneys across the nation rushing to criminalize and prosecute women who have abortions, I get whiplash from the two-faced conservative pivot on abortion “crime theory.” Their official position remained consistent from 1973 through 2016. As of today, the uniform conservative position is a punitive, woman-hating stance that can be succinctly described as “save the uterus, abort the woman.”
Before the Supreme Court’s current session concludes, anti-abortion activists will have won their legal victory through fraud, corruption and a long trail of false promises.
Religious conservatives have long made empty offers and promises to women to pay them monthly stipends to stay home and raise children. It turns out, even religious men are willing to say anything to get what they want from women.
Conservative politicians and activists spoke with one voice for decades as they proclaimed that women should never be prosecuted for abortions; only doctors should be. Conservatives have made liars and hypocrites out of themselves and they are downright shameless about it now.
As a new chapter of attacks on women’s independence begins, let’s remember just how long this book has been being written. The well-organized conspiracy to obstruct women’s autonomy, independence and full equality under the law has aggressively aborted every women’s civil rights movement for centuries.
At no point in American history have any of America’s institutions — from the three branches of government to the workplace to our profit-maximizing health care system to the domestic household unit — ever allowed women’s reproductive and child-rearing needs to be on par with men’s reproductive desires. That has to change.
In order to take the heavily lopsided burden of reproduction and parenting off of women, men must be held accountable for their sexual decisions. Irresponsible, criminal and immoral acts should no longer be allowed to profit the men who commit these abhorrent sexual acts.
As the law and societal structure stands now, men receive a full panoply of unmerited social, economic, legal and biological immortality rewards from fathering offspring, whether they do so ethically or not.
Parental rights for men should no longer be accorded to them automatically. Unless men have contractually agreed to invest in their children upfront by way of a recognized legal contract, civil union, domestic partnership or marriage certificate, “sperm donor” daddies should have no parental rights whatsoever. Vasectomies should also be mandated for sexual offenders and men who father children without accepting contractual parental obligations.
It is in the best interest of every child in America to not be exploited by “fathers” who refuse to commit to them.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
