In a recent poll, 52% of Republicans favor secession of “red cadres” from the United States of America.
Let me repeat this in more descriptive words: More than half of Donald Trump’s “mind-controlled worshipers” want to form their own “confederacy of traitors”; and destroy the union Abraham Lincoln died to preserve.
This is the other-worldly lunacy to which millions of so-called citizens are propelled: a likely violent civil war to be fought for the sole purpose of returning a maniac to absolute power. They are quite willing to dismiss all reality, which has established both the viciousness of Trump’s mental state; and his determination, when re-elected, to proclaim a dictatorship of retribution.
These fanatic followers are eager to wallow in Trump’s thirst for both political and (the most heinous forms of) personal vengeance. Not since fascist German and Italian demagogues hypnotized European mobs prior to WW II has there emerged such a dangerous threat to a free society. But this time, it is American democracy and not distant nations that marches toward the abyss.
Tom Brokaw once wrote brilliantly wrote of the “Greatest Generation” that rose up to build and use the “arsenal of democracy” to defend our precious Constitution.
Today, Trump is officiating over and providing the unending supply of verbal crack cocaine to what will hereafter be known as the hideous generation. They will be remembered in history as the Americans who refused to wear masks, refused to be vaccinated and thereby condemned hundreds of thousands to unnecessary suffering and death. But worst of all, they will be synonymous with the most destructive, most cruel, most dangerous mind ever to rise in the American consciousness.
Thomas Smith
Durand
Trump, and some of his followers, are a growing malignancy that will forever be a dark stain on the history of the United States.
