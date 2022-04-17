On a recent national TV news program, an attorney representing one of the individuals arrested for illegally entering the Capitol during the insurrection and accused of theft, claimed that his client was only acting on behalf of President Donald Trump, and should not be prosecuted. In addition, he stated that his client was captivated by the moment and was also not fully aware of his behavior when committing his misdeeds.
When asked by the commentator if his client had a justifiable excuse, the attorney was adamant by repeating that this argument certainly could be used by his client to deny blame and claim his innocence.
Fortunately, the jury did not buy the defendant’s cockamamie excuse, and undoubtedly the defendant will receive a severe prison sentence for impeding congressional proceedings. This scenario reminds me of the lame excuse often repeated years ago to deny a wrongful act: “Mikey made me do it.”
Unfortunately, in today’s society, we often are not accountable for our own unlawful behaviors, especially when we are under the influence of charismatic leaders, as evidenced by those who illegally stormed the Capitol.
Frank Davis
Vernon
