I would like to express my confidence in Kevin Rathbun as a conservative that will be a great representative for all of us in the Michigan House of Representatives. Kevin is a person that if full of integrity, someone we can trust. A wonderful family man who, along with his wife Ashley are raising four beautiful children.
Kevin has fought for all of us in Iraq and Afghanistan and served our nation for more than 20 years.
When you look at the field of candidates, Kevin stands out head and shoulders above the others. He has clarity of thought, listens well to others and takes a pragmatic approach to solving problems. He knows what it takes to lead.
We need Kevin during this time of political turmoil in our world to bring solutions, not only to today’s problems, but also the ones that will rise up in the future.
Kevin is a great man. Please give him your vote.
Dennis Rainwater
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.