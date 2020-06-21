I want to thank the lady from Owosso for her hilarious letter to the editor Thursday.
I can’t remember when I’ve laughed so hard, and I really needed it because of all the “serious” events happening in our country right now.
Although I didn’t really appreciate her speaking for “all the people in Michigan” when, actually, I, along with the vast majority of citizens, love our governor and think she is doing a great job.
Anyway, keep those funny letters coming, although I am surprised they still allow you to have sharp objects.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
