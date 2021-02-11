After watching less than half of the impeachment case —proving beyond all rational doubt the months-long, deliberate Trump incitement of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — any U.S. Senator capable of voting other than to convict Donald John Trump will have been either mentally incompetent or knowingly complicit in the former president’s treason.
I am unable to process the height of senatorial cowardice that may yet permit the traitor Trump to go unpunished — and actually permit him to seek high office again. May Almighty God have mercy on any such juror so completely lacking in valor and justice.
Thomas Smith
Durand
