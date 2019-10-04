The time has arrived where the end is resolving into focus and resolution. I don’t believe President Donald Trump will complete his term.
Not so clear is whether he will he resign or be removed.
Sometime between three weeks and three months from now, the House of Representatives will forward to the United States Senate at least two articles of impeachment.
The Senate will then have the fate of the republic in its hands. The rule of law will be upheld or it will be overturned.
At a point, likely early in the new year, public opinion and understanding will arrive to the point at which the Trump administration will be seen as a nest of vipers, deeply and widely corrupt.
The power of the Senate will then have a new player. Firstly, “Moscow Mitch,” Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, will not have a stranglehold on the body or the process.
Per the Constitution, the impeachment process will be conducted according to the expressed duty, under oath, of the leaders of the combined branches of the United States government.
Also, per the Constitution, the impeachment trial is presided over by John Roberts, the chief justice of the United States Supreme Court.
Before McConnell faces the facts, Roberts will have long understood that the judiciary, his Supreme Court, is the bulwark of democracy and the rule of law.
At this point, the winter of reckoning, will see a folding of the Republicans and their relinquishing of the 2020 presidency in favor of a desperate effort to save GOP control of the Senate and the party itself.
Resigned or removed, Trump is finished. Vice President Mike Pence will emerge from the Trump swamp damaged goods, to slink away, career ended and reputation questioned.
If it doesn’t end this way, or another unimagined lawful way, the very legitimacy of the rule of law in this nation will be at question.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
