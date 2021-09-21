Have you gotten your shots for COVID-19 yet? I ask because around the end of May 2021 it was apparent who did and who did not get theirs.
It would, I believe, be logical to think those poor souls who died of COVID after the end of the month were those who stubbornly refused to get even the first of two shots and paid the ultimate price for not following the health guidelines that more than 60% of the country now have accepted.
It also appears the Republicans will have even a tougher time getting the votes to win an election as currently the hot spots for the disease are those states and localities where they still seem to be drinking the “King’s” Kool-Aid. Those areas that are denying good medical science not only are solid Republican strongholds but areas where the death rate from COVID is the highest.
The Republican Party may have to resort to getting the “cemetery” vote in the next election as they say the Democrats did in the last one.
Jack Smith
Vernon Township
