Less than three weeks ago our movie star Gretchen Whitmer, aka the governor, appeared yet again on one of her daily TV performances. She said if you’re returning from Florida, you should do your part and self-quarantine for 14 days.
Then a Democratic legislator and his wife (the governor’s personal friends) vacationed in Gulf Port, Alabama, and returned without quarantining — back to work as normal.
Then, last week, the governor and her entire family went to West Palm Beach, Florida, for spring break under the ruse to see her critically ill millionaire father. She returned to Lansing without quarantining as she said all who return from Florida should.
How two-faced. She talks out both sides of her mouth. The governor is definitely a “do as I say, I do as I want” aka white privilege billionaire governor.
Whitmer thinks her billionaire family can do as they please.
Jeff Schumacher
Owosso
Agree 100%.
