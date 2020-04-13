This is a very sad and shameful time for America, but it’s even more shameful on the Americans who don’t pay attention to what the government is doing, don’t vote and yet continue to elect the same people back into Washington.
This is how it is and always has been. It’s not until a disaster happens that it gets your attention. The funding for this national strategic stockpile had been cut significantly over the last 30 years by Congress, which from 2011-19 has been under Republican control.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso
(1) comment
Keep cuttin' the taxes for the rich...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.