It seems to me that the foundation our country was built upon, the Constitution of the United States, is crumbling beneath the onslaught of conservative “progress.” Drafted at a time when integrity and honesty were expected — indeed required — these traits have been steamrolled by a wealthy minority intent on preserving their sense of entitlement, thanks to toothless campaign finance laws.
Elected to office to advocate for the interests of their constituents, representatives swear an oath to uphold the ideals delineated by this once-revered document. Sadly, it is utilized more as a handkerchief — nay, toilet paper — since the advent of the Trump administration. When the latest benchwarmers appointed to the Supreme Court can misrepresent (lie about) their interpretation of established statutes, nothing is safe from these bought and paid for robe-hangers. The hue and cry raised by the GOP over concerns of court packing has been the goal of minority leader Mitch McConnell, the fossil of the Senate, all along.
The Founding Fathers relied on the hypothesis that our future leaders would be of high moral character. They could not have envisioned a scenario whereby a president elected by a minority of the populace could usurp power for the further promotion of his own fraudulent enterprises. Non-disclosure agreements, endless frivolous lawsuits and payoffs should have been enough to point out to an astute public what we were in for. Buffoonish behavior on display for the entire world to see doesn’t deter him from plying his schtick.
Why? Because he’s never been held to account for anything.
Teflon Don has two signature moves: Elbow his way to the forefront and use someone else as a wheel chock to prevent the proverbial bus from running him over.
Oh, I forgot there’s a third: holler “witch hunt” incessantly (thanks to his handlers Sean Hannity, Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller for that little nugget that’s eaten its way into his repertoire like a brain worm).
Stay tuned for further details that mark the debacle of the 45th president’s insult/assault against our country. No doubt that we’ve seen only amounts to a few grains of sand on a beach.
Mike Martin
Owosso
(1) comment
In that vainn, should the media be asking why someone named Hillary has not been either? just a thought.
