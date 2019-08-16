At the first Republican debate in 2016, candidate Donald Trump gave the American public their first glimpse of his real personality when he glanced down the line of candidates on the stage to Carly Fiorina, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and made the following statement, “How would you like that face in the White House.” In an attempt to soften his remark, he stated something to the effect that “Her face isn’t that bad after all.” Had she been standing next to him, he rightfully deserved a slap across his face. Instead, she chose to be very gracious in her rebuttal. During the debate, Trump also chose to label each candidate with a childish and insulting nick name and continued to refer to them by that name throughout the campaign.
In exhibiting such behavior, how could anyone not determine that candidate Trump lacked the basic personal qualities which define a gentleman or possess any respect for other human beings?
Throughout his campaign, and continuing throughout his term in office, he has continued to conduct himself like a fifth grade bully and relentlessly attacks like a junk yard dog with whom he disagrees — grossly unpresidential.
Psychologists have published numerous articles in professional journals and magazines which describe why the President has to resort to such childish and aggressive behaviors. More than 50,000 psychologists have also signed a petition that the President is totally unfit to occupy the Office of the Presidency. Amazingly, his followers continue to wholeheartedly accept or totally ignore his erratic behavior, including his thousands of constant lies, misstatements and alternative facts.
Just as alarming is the president’s desire to divide our citizens into warring factions, instead of using the power of his office to capitalize on our historic and unique immigrant population, which has made our country what it has always been, still is and hopefully, will continue to be in spite of the president’s divisive, racist, and demagogic behaviors.
Stephen Miller, a close advisor to the president, recently stated that we should close the door to all foreigners. The president’s immigration policy for our nation appears to be just the exact opposite of what President Ronald Reagan believed that our nation will always be “a shining light on a hill” for all to see. Reagan also stated that, “If we ever close the door to new Americans, our leadership to the world would soon be lost.”
I am also extremely disturbed by the president’s affinity to identify with dictators such as those in Turkey, Philippines, North Korea, Hungary and especially Russia’s Vladimir Putin. What does he have in common with them? From his comments he appears to envy their dictatorial power. Just recently, the president made the statement that Article II of the Constitution gives him the total authority to “do what he wants.” He also stated that he would like to amend the Constitution so he can seek the presidency for a third term.
Aspiring dictators always have two goals, to vehemently vilify or totally silence the free press, the enemy of the people and to place the blame for the ills of the nation on one or more ethnic minorities or immigrant population.
Note that our president has successfully achieved both of these critical goals. Charles De Gaulle, former president of France stated, “Patriotism is when love of your people comes first, nationalism is when hate for people other than your own comes first.” I believe our President has always believed in nationalism as evidenced by his slanderous racist and ethnic remarks which, unfortunately, have continued since the first presidential debate.
Trump has striven to make America great again. In doing so, will America become a nationalist and isolationist state by his having recently canceled two important international agreements? Every citizen should be extremely alarmed that we might not recognize, after his second term in office, what will remain of our democracy and out standing as the leader among the world’s nations.
I fear that our country might possibly become something drastically different from the country for which our forefathers fought and paid the ultimate price to achieve and maintain.
Frank Davis
Vernon
(1) comment
He is nothing but a punk and school yard bully. Who if it wasn't for the protection from the SS would have had his 239 pound backside beat out behind the jungle gym.
