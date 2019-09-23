Seems like any news or opinions are always bad, it’s time for some good news to be read.
Yes, it took a while to get Washington Street in Owosso done. And, yes, you had to go out of your way, but to me that did not matter. I knew I had to adjust, and I did.
I love the bicycle path on the road, but the best thing to me is the four-way stop signs. It was always dangerous when driving down Stewart Street to Washington and making a left turn going into town because you had to look so many ways to turn.
Hopefully, this will be a lot safer with the four-ways stop signs, but you still have to pay attention to other cars at the stop signs. Some cars still never come to a complete stop, so be alert at all times and wait your turn, then move slowly through the stop signs.
I hope this does work for all who drive this way.
Thank to all who had a part in doing this great job for Owosso Streets. Keep up this great work.
Ed Ash
Owosso
