If the governor is going to ticket barber Karl Manke, why isn’t she ticketing the people in grocery stores for not wearing masks, or gloves for that matter?
The employees are probably afraid of the lunatics with guns. Hey, law enforcement, enforce the whole law, don’t just single out one person.
This mess is ultimately on the president. He thought it was the flu and would disappear in two weeks. He waited too long and did nothing, worried about the election.
Another question: Is running to the store to buy lottery tickets essential?
David C. Minarik
Owosso
