The “debate” Tuesday night between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden marked a very low point in the worst year America has seen since the attack on the World Trade Center.
Biden’s debate coaches should be replaced. They forgot the old saying, “Never wrestle a pig. You just get filthy and the pig will enjoy it.”
As it unfolded, it got messy indeed. Biden should not have engaged Trump on his level. He should have talked to the moderator and the camera (us) only, and behaved as if Trump didn’t exist. The way you deal with a narcissist is to ignore them. It drives them nuts when they cannot bully, sow chaos and manipulate you. It takes their power away.
Had someone schooled Biden to inure himself to this process, he could have modeled how a mature person manages personal boundaries while Trump’s were crumbling under stress. If he had ignored the taunts and insults, Trump’s exasperation and ire would have escalated; he would have got even more mean and frenzied. When the narcissist’s projected fantasies have nowhere to stick it unhinges them.
As it was, in an embarrassing display, Biden got sucked into his game and resorted to a bit of name calling as well. To expose the fear bubbling under a blustering arrogance, it’s best to hold one’s cool and remain unmoved. I learned this tactic from a wise old psychoanalyst who was my favorite clinical supervisor. His advice: “Let ’em stew in their own juices.”
It was unfortunate for Trump that he had to defend his record in the same week that his masquerade as a flourishing businessman met credible reports of a long history of probable tax evasion and personal debt so massive some pundits have termed it a national security risk. This certainly humiliated him. What the narcissist fears most is that the shame hidden in the core self will be exposed to the world.
When it is, a “Dorothy and the Wizard” moment unfolds and all of Oz’s greatness is revealed as a sham. Trump knows he’s a fraud. It’s when others are onto it that he panics and the bully pops out. Every day our president shows us the deceptive, furious, self-pitying child he desperately hopes to hide. When the truth about who he really is comes out, his trick is to deny, deny, deny, fulminate and make a mess, like a toddler in a tantrum. What’s left behind? That stench that followed Trump as he left the stage last Tuesday night? It’s called moral turpitude.
So, we have to ask, who lost the debate? Sadly, America lost. We used to have civil deliberations with decorum and some intellectual heft; in the Trump era, we get a mud-slinging circus. This sorry spectacle lowered our standing another notch in the eyes of the world. Biden should cancel the next debates. We’ve wafted enough rancid Trump air already.
David Glenn
Byron
