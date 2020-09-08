Having lived in Oregon for the last 16 years, I have some experience with mail-in voting.
It has been the standard in the state of Oregon for more than 20 years. At first, it seemed a strange process. However, I became a fan. Completing my ballot at home was very convenient and I never had to take time away from work to vote. Oregon had few contested elections, with results posted quickly and efficiently.
State officials seemed to coordinate with the post office in establishing a cutoff date by which the ballots needed to be mailed, in order to be received by election day. If you chose not to mail your ballot, or if you waited until after the mail cutoff date to vote, there were dropoff locations in each community that would accept your ballot until 8 p.m. on the day of the election.
Of course, no system is perfect and there were still allegations of fraud, mainly in two areas:
n If a registered voter relocated without notifying the post office, or if someone died just prior to the election, their ballots would still be sent to their last known address. This created an opportunity for family members or others to fill out the ballots, forge the signatures and mail the ballot back to the state. I believe some small number of deceased individuals were recorded to have voted in most every election in Oregon.
n Political parties often organized volunteers to contact registered voters and volunteer to pick up the ballot from the voter and take it to the dropoff location for them. It was alleged that some of these ballots never got turned in or that the ballots were changed in transit.
While these are concerns, I worry more about the inexperience of state election officials who are still tallying election results from last month’s primary election in both the Detroit area and Durand. What will happen in a major election?
If you are concerned about the upcoming election, here is my advice: Mail your ballot early or take it to a dropoff location yourself. Never give your ballot to a stranger to turn it in for you. Never open any ballots that are not meant for you. Pray that the state has the capacity and training in place to process a large number of ballots quickly and accurately so that we are not facing months of recounts and delayed election results.
Valerie Shea
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.