I hate to be a complainer and take up so much given time and space in your newspaper. However, thank you to The Argus-Press for continuing to have such a space for people to vent their feelings, especially now.
During our struggles with this virus, everything changes. Dr. Anthony Fauci says at this point in time, the virus makes the rules, not humans.
I ask my computer to give me a list of “essential” workers as designated by the government at this time. The list took up three typewritten pages. They all provide needed services of some sort. In reading the list, it occurred to me I know lots of people who are out in the world of the virus daily. They’re doing their jobs, at the same rate of pay, with the threat of sickness and/or death looming over them each day.
Should they choose to step back from their jobs, the threat of being fired looms over their heads. If they quit, they receive no unemployment.
The stimulus package will be short-lived and of minimal help to most essential workers, depending on the length of the shutdown. Maybe, employers need to join together and ask the government if they could help to raise their wages until the threat of the virus has passed.
Manufacturing plant owners should ask themselves if they’d want their close families working under these conditions of extreme duress. When I was in the Army during the Vietnam era, the service gave married men extra money called a separation allowance. They also gave extra money called overseas pay and if you were in a war zone, you received “hazardous duty” pay.
My wife and I were grateful to the government for doing that as our ship was sinking very fast.
Today’s essential workers are in their own war zone where the enemy is deadly, stealthy and silent. If you think they are not vulnerable, look at the list of the essentials and decide which you can do without — truckers, refuse pickup, funeral homes, farms, post office workers, media, food stores, hospitals and health care providers, and even laundromats. A bit of extra money in the paycheck might ease the mental stress of those on the “front lines” who make us “shut-ins and stay-at-homes” sleep better at night.
Keith and Diane Johnson
Corunna
