Unfortunately, this experience with Karl Manke has taught us a bad lesson.
When we are all mandated to practice safe and responsible health habits for the benefit of all, only some of us need comply.
There will be no repercussions. Some judges and the sheriff think it’s OK not to stop a defiant person. They are not protecting the rest of us.
When we are asked in the future to cooperate, some will ask, “Why should we?”
Constance George
Owosso
