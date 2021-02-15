The soul who sins shall die. The son shall not suffer for the iniquity of the father, nor the father suffer for the iniquity of the son. The righteousness of the righteous shall be upon himself, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon himself. (Ezekiel 18:20)
Former President Donald Trump or any politician or anybody else, regardless what they say, we’re not to follow them if they want you to break the law.
That includes Jesus Christ’s commandments.
Larry Martindale
Venice Township
