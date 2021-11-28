I was shocked, but not surprised, at The Argus-Press coverage from Nov. 10: “Commissioner: FOIA info used to target her work with church.” The same story was covered a few days ago in the pages of the Independent.
Over the past several years, Shiawassee County citizens have suffered from a raft of scandals and corruption from the current commissioners. As you’ll recall, this past summer, they really outdid themselves. They tried to skim off a chunk of cash for themselves using the American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government intended to help communities deal with the various economic problems brought about by the pandemic.
Shiawassee County Republicans, Democrats and independents all agree on (at least) one thing: Many of our commissioners need to be replaced. In my eyes, commissioners Jeremy Root, Cindy Garber, John Plowman, Brandon Marks and Gary Holzhausen are complicit in this abuse of power, but only the first three I’ve listed are being held to account in a recall process that seeks to relieve them of their positions in the local government before the general election in November 2022.
They tried to appeal their recalls. That quickly fell apart. Then, they turned to an old tactic: lies and obfuscation. They have employed their favorite “town crier” and Facebook liar, the author of an infamous Facebook page that purports to be news, but has been acting as a propaganda arm for our local corrupt politicians.
The Facebook troll, along with his top conspirator in Corunna, County Coordinator Brian Boggs, has attempted the old time-honored “look over there!” trick used by unscrupulous people for centuries. They attempt to muddy the water so the public feels as though perhaps reality is not the way it seems. And, in this case, to exact revenge against the only reputable and experienced commissioner we have, in my humble opinion, Marlene Webster.
It’s an old political trick: When politician A gets caught in the act of malfeasance, they are quick to point at politician B and say, “Oh yeah? Look what they did!” Important note: the truthfulness of the claim means almost nothing. The FOIA information they are waving around consists mostly of posts on, you guessed it, Facebook from local citizens. Many ask questions of Webster pertaining to her job as a commissioner. Some applaud her actions; some benign and some are nasty. For the most part, she does not respond or gives a short response. In short, it’s a nothingburger.
A commentary, also recently in The Argus-Press from national columnist David Shribman, suggests that “information disorder is a whole-of-society problem…” In a free society, we must expect “a certain amount of misinformation will always exist; our task is not to eradicate every half-truth or willful misrepresentation of the facts — an ask that is not only impossible but even undesirable in a fee society.”
Root, Garber and their co-conspirators know that we have a serious problem with misinformation and disinformation, and they seek to take advantage of (and of a course, disrespect) Shiawassee County voters to extract themselves from the pot of very hot water they find themselves in.
There are surely scores of individuals in this county; some county employees and others private citizens who know full well of the misdeeds of these crooked commissioners. Just under a year away from the election, I hope they find the courage to make public what they know over the next 11-plus months, so the public can make an informed decision in the recall election in May and for the general next November.
Watch out for recall petitions in the coming weeks/months and be sure to sign a petition if you live in one of the districts of the commissioners being recalled, that is: Districts 5, 6 and 7. Finally, make sure you cast your ballot in May for the recall election and then during early voting or on the day of Nov. 8, 2022, to put this county in a better position with commissioners with integrity and expertise who are actually public servants, as they should be and which we deserve.
Mark Zacharda
Bennington Township
