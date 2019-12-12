In his recent opinion article, our congressman — John Moolenaar — defended President Donald Trump by stating Democrats have been trying to impeach him since 2016.
Moolenaar chose not to address the facts surrounding the president’s failed attempt to subvert our next election by extorting the Ukraine to announce investigations of Trump’s likely opponent in 2020.
He did not mention the reason some Democrats called for action in 2016 was Trump’s solicitation of Russia to “find” stolen emails of his opponent in that election.
He did not mention that Trump’s personal attorney is currently, as I submit this letter, roving throughout the Ukraine trying to gather more nonsense about the debunked Ukrainian interference in 2016.
Rep. Moolenaar, by failing to honor his oath of office and give serious consideration to today’s articles of impeachment, is (unlike his colleague from Grand Rapids) a profile in cowardice — placing his party above country.
Rep. Moolenaar will, in the not-too-distant future, regret his opportunity to prevent future presidents from also abusing their power; and placing both the electoral integrity and national security of the United States in jeopardy.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
Do you expect him to follow the evidence? The reason he won't is the repubs are terrified of possibly having to go into 2020 with Mikey Pence as their leader. So they will break any ignore all laws to prevent that.
