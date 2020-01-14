To the person who picked up my Rainex wiper blades I accidentally left in my shopping cart at Meijer in Corunna on Friday, I drove back to the store expecting them to still be on the cart, but no they were gone.
I went to customer service hoping they would be turned in, but no such luck.
Most people would would turn them in, but you obviously aren’t one of them. They probably won’t fit your car unless you went in and checked the size chart.
Happy New Year, jerk.
Leonard Corwin
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.