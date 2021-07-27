The farcical fiasco staged by our resident commissioners recently should not fade from our memory for a good while. There are lessons in it we should fathom, reflect on and apply to a better future for our county. When I described their highjinks to a friend he said: “It’s not just what they did; it’s the sneaky way they did it.”
Indeed.
Perhaps we should not be surprised. These people are Republicans. The man who leads their party, and serves as their role model, is the utmost amoral, power-addicted chiseler in the history of American politics. Donald J. Trump reminds us daily what psychopaths do: They tear things down. They destroy marriages, business ventures, long friendships, institutions (large and small), and sometimes, they even take human life. The comedian Al Franken observed, “How do you bankrupt a casino? A casino is a cash cow.”
One of Trump’s biographers put it best when he said “everything he touches, dies.” Moreover, he doesn’t care. He just declared that he has “no regret” for the way he handled the virus crisis. Perhaps the most baffling thing is how he’s avoided legal consequences in such a tumultuous and tawdry criminal career — so far. Soon the Lower District Court of Manhattan may change that.
The gullibility of his fandom is painful to watch. Thousands are sending him their hard-earned money on his promise to reverse a lost election. But the evidence shows he’s using the money to build a war chest for 2024. Was it W.C. Fields who famously quipped “There’s a sucker born every minute?” That should serve as insight about easily our political structures can be compromised.
An old saw applies: “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” When our commissioners moved to close that meeting July 15, they were flirting with absolute power. They planned a greedy grab and, were it not for the integrity of Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, we still might not know what went down.
Monday they were in a Genesee County Court. I hope Judge Latchana asked Jeremy Root what kind of “hazard” he suffered to deserve $25,000 while real front line workers got 1/25th of that. Next time I see him, you can be sure I’ll ask him. You should, too.
David Glenn
Byron
