I got a chuckle out of the Dec. 12 letter “Trump has been a poor captain for the ship of state.” I read it to my brother who retired as a master chief petty officer after almost 30 years of service. He remarked that if President Donald Trump had really been a captain of a ship, he’d have been relieved from his command very quickly for insubordination and dereliction of duty.
However, the president — being commander in chief of the armed forces — is “off limits” to criticism from service people, from the Joint Chiefs of Staff down to the E-1 personnel.
My three brothers and I were all servicemen. The first thing you are taught is respect of the chain of command. That is so stressed in the military that you carry it through your whole life. I, like the author of that article, can’t understand what some veterans thought was admirable about Trump’s violations with women, name calling, dodging the draft and lies. They must have been in “sick bay” during “Inspections 101”as they were trained to know and act better while wearing the uniform of the armed forces.
I, like the writer, would like to join both of them in a cup of “Joe” and thank them both for their service.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.