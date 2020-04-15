I would like to address Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s act closing garden centers and home improvement centers.
Being able to plant gardens to grow vegetables and flowers and plants to attract the bees and hummingbirds is important. It would give people a sense of accomplishment in these times and provide some much needed joy, as well as being good for the environment.
Allowing people to do home improvements and repairs would keep people occupied and provide the same sense of being able to get something done during these stressful times. These are things that can be done keeping separation as people would be in their own yards and homes and families could do many of these things together.
What she did could very well affect people’s mental health.
Sharon Dinkins
Owosso
Boy, now we are reaching! My flowers and vegetables were deliver by Fed Ex and USPS a month ago.
