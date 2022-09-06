Owosso and Corunna public schools are competitive with some of the most academically rigorous public and private schools in Michigan. Anyone who says our local public schools are in bad shape doesn’t know what they are talking about.
Several school board candidates do not seem to have the requisite education or background to shepherd the academic learning of local schoolchildren. Candidates for school boards should possess the intrinsic motivation to pursue factual analysis in all decisions they intend to make on behalf of students, rather than jumping on the GOP bandwagon — fearmongering about critical race theory (which is only taught in law schools) and “socialist education.” Candidates who view public schools as inherently socialist or suspicious have failed to demonstrate an understanding of the role of the public square (“the commons”) and citizen-led government in society.
K-12 teachers and administrators tweak their curriculums every summer. There is no need for school board candidates to cast suspicion on normal and necessary administrative processes. Furthermore, if they took the initiative to inform themselves of what is actually being taught in local schools, they would recognize that there is no space for any extra requirements to be added to the well-rounded curriculums that students here have long been privileged to receive.
Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle published the entire Owosso High School curriculum in The Argus-Press several years ago. Owosso clearly provides an impressive, challenging and rigorous core curriculum.
Area residents who attended public schools in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, training to become future homemakers, secretaries and industrial manufacturing workers, would flounder if they tried to attend a modern high school and earn a diploma. The 21st century high school curriculum is as demanding and challenging as the complex world in which we now live.
We can’t allow superstitious, uninformed activists to hold our kids hostage to their vision for a regressive public school education that is simple enough for them to understand. Schools are meant to set the bar high, not to lower their academic standards to the lowest common denominator.
It is worth noting that there has been a substantial, consistent level of “brain drain” in Shiawassee County for as long as I can recall. The most talented, intelligent, and ambitious graduates have long preferred to leave this area in search of regions that are more welcoming and appreciative of their talents. The people who have been left behind or who never aspired for much in life have made Shiawassee County intolerable for those who love learning, growing and achieving their fullest potential.
There is a “lost generation” of Shiawassee County residents who were the children of General Motors moms and dads. These folks couldn’t live up to their parents’ unreasonable expectations that they should be able to drop out of high school and go get a high-paying GM or other factory job with lifetime job security. This is the generation that is presently coping with bleak economic prospects, including a scarcity of jobs that pay living wages and a lack of affordable housing, childcare and transportation options. These are the people who have succumbed to Shiawassee County’s drug addiction plague.
Our young people are our future. We must invest in them and reclaim our lost generation of economic refugees. The brain drain this county has experienced has led to substantial disinvestment and lack of opportunities for residents. Educational and vocational training opportunities, including entrepreneurship development, are a key piece of the solution for Shiawassee County’s underserved residents.
