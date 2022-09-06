Owosso and Corunna public schools are competitive with some of the most academically rigorous public and private schools in Michigan. Anyone who says our local public schools are in bad shape doesn’t know what they are talking about.

Several school board candidates do not seem to have the requisite education or background to shepherd the academic learning of local schoolchildren. Candidates for school boards should possess the intrinsic motivation to pursue factual analysis in all decisions they intend to make on behalf of students, rather than jumping on the GOP bandwagon — fearmongering about critical race theory (which is only taught in law schools) and “socialist education.” Candidates who view public schools as inherently socialist or suspicious have failed to demonstrate an understanding of the role of the public square (“the commons”) and citizen-led government in society.

