I’m compelled to respond to the letter published on Sept. 11 regarding Republican leaders being complicit in mass shootings.
The writer uses references to something that happened more than a decade ago and tries to make it relative to current mass shootings. I missed the relevance of one to the other. I’d love to know where he got the statistics showing that “today, thousands have died, tens of thousands have been wounded.” Doing what? Where?
Then he claims Republicans have been bribed by the NRA to refuse to enact legislation about background checks. If you mean the NRA has donated to campaigns, they have. Do you think Democrats get elected without getting money from lots of people and groups? Think they get any favors for the money? Absolutely. It happens on both sides of the aisle.
He states that 90 percent of the American public favors universal gun sale background checks. Where did he get that stat?
As far as the Democrats passing bills Republicans should sign, just because the bill passes by the Democrats doesn’t make it a good thing. Same on the Republican side.
We have a couple of serious problems here neither Republicans or Democrats are willing to tackle. Neither side is willing to work with the other and that is disgusting. We are paying them a lot of money and getting gridlock for it.
Adding more laws to stop gun violence is not the answer. Look at the big cities (Chicago) that have the strictest gun laws in the country and they have the highest rates of gun violence in the country. The first priority for gun laws should be mental health laws and treatment. Nobody seems willing to tackle the issue of those folks with mental health issues who have or want guns. Commit money to tackling that issue instead of wasting it on things that don’t work.
Take the money we are spending on illegal immigrants and investigations of President Donald Trump and spend it on something meaningful to stop these tragedies.
Brad Reno
Caledonia Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.