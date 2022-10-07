As one of the most important elections in our history draw near, we want to encourage every registered voter to vote. From national to state to local, all spots deserve our attention.
With that being said, we would like to show our support for Vanessa Senk, who is running for the Owosso school board. We agree with her vision for the direction she would like to see Owosso Public Schools take.
