Too many local newspapers are falling by the wayside. In an age of big-name legacy publications like the New York Times, 24-hour cable news channels and an abundance of social media, fewer people seem to value local papers.
But, do the New York Times and Washington Post carry minutes of local government meetings, or results of city, township or county elections? Does CNN announce our high school sports teams’ scores? How about telling us whose son or daughter made the dean’s list or who will be royalty at our annual festivals? How will we know which city is hosting this year’s Veterans Day parade? Which 4-H members’ livestock took first place at the county fair (when we can have one again)? Who went to jail? Who passed away?
I would miss those personal stories if we lost our newspapers because they’re part of the glue that keeps us together and creates community.
Our local newspaper invites us to submit letters to the editor, publishing our opinions on national issues or on what’s happening just down the street. Reading opinions that differ from mine helps get me out of the echo chamber of my own opinions and reminds me that there a lot of ways to look at a lot of topics.
I’ve heard it said that “all politics is local,” and there’s truth in that. Our local daily, The Argus-Press, regularly publishes a report of the legislation that affects us and is being considered in Lansing and Washington, D.C. It includes the voting records of the people we’ve sent to represent us and can help us make informed decisions when it’s time to vote for (or against) them again.
These are a few of the reasons I subscribe to this paper. But small newspapers struggle when the economy struggles; the costs of supplies and equipment and labor don’t decrease when local businesses have to cut their advertising budgets, and ad revenue is what pays the bills.
So please, keep up the good work, Argus-Press. You are valuable and appreciated.
Kathy Olund
Durand
