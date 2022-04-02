Film historians may one day refer to the incident as “the slap heard round the world.” In the days since actor/comedian Will Smith walked up to the Oscar stage and slapped host Chris Rock, I have come to think of the scene as performance art, no matter what else it may be framed as by history books.
At first I believed the incident was a scripted feature of the night’s programming. Apparently so did the studio audience until Smith yelled some manly words at Rock — then the laughter turned to gasps and whispers.
After the news media collectively reported the incident as an “authentic slap” I didn’t know what to make of it. I still don’t. It looked like a scene from a movie, but maybe that just means that movie actors are good at their craft. Yet inquiring minds still want to know: Does the meaning of any given event in our lives depend solely on our perception of it?
Thanks to the talents of Smith and Rock, I now have new answers to old questions. For example, I have occasionally questioned whether I was molested by a doctor along with 20 other girls when I was in the fifth grade. I know that boys must be able to cough successfully in order to get on the playing field, but girls? Come on. I now know that I may never have the “real answer” to that question, but my new answer may be even better than any old answer I never would have found; the new answer being that quite frankly my dear, maybe I don’t give a damn.
Sometimes when we view a work of art, we ask ourselves if it is a joke. Once in a blue moon we can answer definitively “no, that is art.”
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
