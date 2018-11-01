I am writing in support of Jeff Bartz for re-election to the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.
Jeff is working hard for the citizens of Shiawassee County. He has taken the lead on the difficult issues within the county, like wind energy, pension liability and balancing the budget.
He has worked well with the other commissioners, regardless of party affiliation. He is transparent and listens to the citizens, regardless of which commissioner district they are from. I urge you to vote Nov. 6 to re-elect Jeff Bartz District 6 commissioner.
Tony Newman
Shiawassee County
Drain Commissioner
