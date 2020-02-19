I was shocked to find a “reprint” of my letter concerning Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi published a few days later with another person’s name as the writer. It was an exact duplicate, except for Donald Trump being inserted in place of Pelosi and reference made to a handshake rather than a copy of the State of the Union address.
This was unethical and possibly plagiarism. If the writer was unable to express himself, he should have sought help, rather than steal the work of the original author in order to counter her message.
I was deeply offended by what appears to be mockery of the letter I wrote. I believe we still have freedom of speech in this country and are entitled to express our opinions without this kind of intimidation.
Bonnie Pearce
Corunna
