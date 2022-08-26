Early in the morning I like to take a walk — sometimes for better health, sometimes to clear my mind for just a little while. One of my favorite places was behind Memorial Healthcare.
A quiet trail that met up with a small dam with a bench and a set of stairs made of railroad ties. One could sit and enjoy the sounds, see a deer or two, and just forget the ugly outside world for a bit, going back with a better attitude.
Sometimes I meet up with other people there for the same reason, wishing a good morning. Also a nice short cut to the dentist and doctor’s offices. It is also a nice walk to VG’s for some light shopping. It was a nice health program for a lot of golden folks all the way around, like myself.
We’ve been making due with what’s been left since Memorial put in more parking lots for the new building. Now you must walk through a parking lot with people backing out not seeing you, or in the rocks and maybe twisting an ankle where the path used to be. Let’s not forget the stone wall and fence. The stairs to the dam were partly blocked by brush. One could still get through for a sit.
On Aug. 9, I walked that way from breakfast at Greg and Lou’s and got a big slap in the face. The ties had been torn out, making it a mud slide, and the bench was cut down to the ground and flipped upside down. Further down, a large section of the bank had most of the trees cut down, making it look like hell.
The hospital knew the nature trail was there. They put it there. So much for caring about the health of others.
Sometimes these little things mean something to people who are trying to find what they can to hang through all the crap that’s going on. The place people went to find peace is ripped apart by fools in suits with pockets full of money. The say they’re all about health and wellbeing? Prove it. Put that path back. It was a place of hope.
