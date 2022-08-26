Early in the morning I like to take a walk — sometimes for better health, sometimes to clear my mind for just a little while. One of my favorite places was behind Memorial Healthcare.

A quiet trail that met up with a small dam with a bench and a set of stairs made of railroad ties. One could sit and enjoy the sounds, see a deer or two, and just forget the ugly outside world for a bit, going back with a better attitude.

