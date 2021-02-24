We all know that it is a baby in the womb, that is no longer debatable.
A recent (Jan. 27) Marist Poll finds that more than 76 percent of Americans, including a majority who identify as pro-choice, want significant restrictions on abortion.
This same polling also found that 77 percent of those polled either “oppose” or “strongly oppose” using tax dollars to support international abortion. Even among those who identify themselves as “pro-choice on abortion” in the current poll, more than 6 in 10 (64 percent) say they are opposed to using tax dollars to support abortion in other countries. This is up from 75 percent who answered similarly two years ago. (Democratic, 55 percent, Republican, 95 percent, Independent, 85 percent). Only 19 percent of Americans either “support” or “strongly support” funding abortions outside the U.S. while another 4 percent are unsure.
Americans are united in their position on taxpayer funding for abortions. That is why it is puzzling beyond belief that our president, whose stated goal is to unite our country, has reversed our nation’s Mexico City policy and now allows our taxes to fund abortions in nations outside America.
In addition, he has joined with international organizations that openly promote abortion and is working to overturn the Hyde Amendment that bans federal funds from being used in our country for abortions. This despite most Americans (58 percent) opposing the use of taxpayer money to fund abortions within the United States. (Democratic, 31 percent, Republican, 83 percent, Independent, 65 percent). More puzzling is that President Joe Biden had supported the Hyde Amendment for many years before flip flopping on the issue.
This shows that President Biden is not interested in uniting our country. He is about forcing us to accept his new attitude toward the voiceless unborn child and his out of touch position on taxpayer funded abortions. We all know that Americans are united in their desire to prevent taxpayer funded abortions. Hopefully, President Biden will follow the will of the American people and leave the Hyde Amendment in place.
Dennis Hrcka
Owosso
