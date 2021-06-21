This year, 60 Durand students are able to complete drivers training thanks to the generosity of Graff Chevrolet Durand. Graff Chevrolet Durand has been a faithful partner of our drivers education program by loaning us three brand new cars each summer. Without their support we would not be able to offer our students this valuable program.
Thank you Graff Chevrolet Durand for coming through for our students.
Richard Foster
Coordinator,
Durand Area Schools Drivers Education
