After reading Saturday’s paper, I have to say I cannot believe how inept our board of commissioners seems to be. When the chairman calls out a constituent for filing a lawsuit on their illegal activity, he calls them delusional, and another commissioner calls out one of their own as crying like a baby.
Really? Did we not have enough of this name calling and childish behavior in Washington for the last four years? This entire board and the so-called legal expert advising them should all resign. I give a little credit to Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, but then if you do not fully understand what you are voting on, then table the motion or vote no — do not go along with the rest of the heard.
You would think that when there are 82 other counties in Michigan and none of them even considered giving themselves illegal money that there should have been a huge red flag here. But no, this back room bunch of so-called commissioners thought they could slide this through and us dumb constituents would not even notice.
Oops — but we did.
I, for one, will do everything in my power to make sure my commissioner does not get re-elected. I hope others will do the same. It is disgusting to see our county being in not only the local and state news, but it even got mentioned in the New York Times. Sad.
If this back-door business dealing and illegal activity by them and their legal expert is not enough to get them out of office, then nothing will be. I am not against hazard pay to county workers, but it should be to health workers, police and county road workers. They are the ones that have been on the front lines throughout this pandemic — not our commissioners who held Zoom meetings and belittled the science of shots and wearing masks.
We, as citizens of this county, deserve much better than we seem to be getting. Just my opinion, but by the looks of others writing in, I do not think I am alone.
Gerry Hittle
Owosso
