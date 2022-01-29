I wanted to take a minute to publicly thank Corunna Public Schools’ Central Office Administrative Assistant Peggy Friess for her amazing efforts in organizing our recent Daddy-Daughter dance at Corunna Public Schools. It truly was an “enchanted evening” for everyone who attended.
Because of her tireless efforts, nearly 300 families have positive life-long memories. Lots of smiles and lots of laughter were the norm for the night. In fact, the only disappointing moment came at the end of the night when one of the girls plopped down on the dance floor and started crying because she didn’t want the event to end.
All of the planning was done by Peggy. All decorations? Made by Peggy. Flyers promoting the dance? Peggy. Decorating the school? Peggy. Social media posts to get the word out about the dance? Peggy. Purchasing the snacks? Peggy. Literally, every aspect of the dance from start to finish was completed by her.
Oh, and she’s not stopping there. She has now turned her attention toward planning a “Mother/Son dance: “Date Knight with a Queen.” This will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 1 at Corunna Middle School. Knowing what I know about Peggy, this will be just as well-received as the Daddy/Daughter dance.
Peggy is just one of many reasons why it’s “Great to be Gold.”
John Fattal
Corunna Public Schools Superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.