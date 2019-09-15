We would like to thank all the people who made the 21st annual Owosso softball/wrestling athletic golf outing a great success.
The money raised will be used for camps, facility improvements, all-star games and equipment for our players and programs. Your continued support of Owosso athletics and our programs is greatly appreciated.
We would especially like to thank the following people and sponsors that made this outing possible: Owosso Carpet, Twin Brooks Golf Course, Kal Family Chiropractic, Big John Industries, Universal Sales, Owosso Eagles 851, Great Lakes Loons, Gilbert’s True Value, Knights of Columbus, Nelson-House Funeral Home, Young Olds, Letavis, Sunburst, Capitol Bowl, Holiday Meadows, BSN Sports, Lansing Lugnuts, Main Beverage, Mancinos, Patrick Marutiak, Oakes-Fisher Insurance, Wells Fargo Advisors, Rainbow Bar, Woodworth Commercial, Josh and Lynette Dewley, Peggy Anderson, Cone Zone, Anne Hanm, Haas Vision, Jade Buffett, Peplinski Law, Rivals, American Speedy Print, BJ’s Family Restaurant, Crest Pontoon, EBLI, Graff, Greg and Lou’s, Kanan’s Contracting, LAFCU, Lepley and Sons Towing, Mid Michigan Monuments, Precision Stamping Company, Vintage Barrell, Fortune House, Bob Evans, VG’s, Family Video, Timlicks, Owosso Sports Boosters, Monograms, Qdoba, YMCA, Planet Fitness, Biggby Coffee, Culver’s, Bea’s Bakery, Wendys, Apple Tree, PCFU, Elliot’s Family Hairstyling, The Lounge, Spring Grove and Slingerland Chrysler.
A special thanks to Jim Krajcovic, Dean Schirle, OHS softball players and wrestlers and all the teams who participated. Without you this outing would not be possible. We hope to see you all back next year. Mark your calendars for Aug. 15, 2020.
JoEllen Smith
Owosso varsity softball coach
Ryan Clevenger
Owosso varsity wrestling coach
