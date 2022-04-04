This is just my opinion, again wanting things to be on the up and up in Middlebury Township.
Conflict of interest rules apply to all communities, regardless of size. An “incompatible office,” according to the Michigan State University Extension, is when one person holds two public offices, and one office is subordinate to the other, or one office is responsible for a contract relationship, or negotiation, with the other. In that instance, the person cannot hold both offices, and must resign from one (Some prosecuting attorneys will say the first office is automatically vacated upon appointment to the second office, whether the person intended to do so or not).
Also, in the Michigan Township Association’s “Understanding Compensation For Township Officials and Employees” (Sept. 2016) it states in part that in a township with a population of less than 40,000, an official may not serve as a person who negotiates with the township on behalf of the firefighters.
Middlebury Township has people serving on the board that hold multiple positions. Is this OK with the township?
Wynoma Chalker
Owosso
