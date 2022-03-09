As we see the war unfold in Ukraine we have to come to some harsh realities. Security and our centuries old commitment to our fundamental principles are at stake. These goals which we tell the world we support and are supposed to further throughout the world as we are the remaining superpower leading the free world but we are failing.
In 2010 Lech Walesa the 1983 Noble Laureate made a speech and these are some of his notable remarks: “The United States is only one superpower. Today they lead the world. Nobody has doubts about it militarily. They also lead economically, but they’re getting weak. But they don’t lead morally and politically anymore. The world has no leadership. The United States was always the last resort and hope for all other nations. There was the hope, whenever something was going wrong, one could count on the United States. Today, we lost that hope.
“Yes, there are big challenges like the state of taking care of people … But when the governments are doing it, (government) basically puts a lot of money in it. And wastes it. And those are the concerns. The private entrepreneurs they are more fragile. They are wiser when managing the money. The government will waste all the money. It is better when the individual takes care and defends him or herself … (We) would not like you (America) to build a communist museum.”
I think this sums up the situation today. We are restrained by rhetoric that America is not morally fit to lead the world because of our past actions. Military actions, slavery, racism, income inequality and all the social issues that divide us. Problems that will always persist in some form because we are humans with feelings. These injustices in America are always front and center, but that is the strength of our democracy. Issues as these are being addressed daily by legislation but even better by understanding each other. But it is a road that never seems to move fast enough.
Everyone has a right to give their views. They have to be heard without repression. Repression in the forms of personal attacks or shaming someone or calling them a racist only enforces divisions. Attacking people in social forums using your “facts” which can be manipulated by biased media, Vladimir Putin, China and all nations that oppose freedom divide us. Divide and conquer.
Diplomacy is always a road we must follow. Just because we want to promote our interests in other countries does not mean we are empire builders as China and Russia are. Our goals for the freedoms of people transcend the goals of the dictatorships.
Europe has finally stepped up after seeing a threat on their doorstep and that relying on Russia or China for anything gives them a strategic advantage. Energy, finance and manufacturing are and can be used as effectively as an army.
We have forgotten that these other second global powers want to promote their world view which is human rights abuses, suppression of speech and control of economies for personal gain. We have been complicit in the war in Ukraine from policies and ignoring and believing that by talking we can influence dictators bent on the overthrow of free people worldwide.
We think we are safe, but so did Europe. We must now must realize as long as Putin’s threats of nuclear war will get him what he wants, they will continue. No one wants that, but if we show resolve we must involve ourselves in preparedness, or civil defense even if it doesn’t matter send a signal that we are united. Perceptions win wars.
We have lived in a bubble years after the Soviet Union’s failure falsely believing we were safe and the only power in the world. We are not. A nuclear war has no boundaries. And Putin will use the nuclear card every time he wants something.
And think on this: what type of agreement does China have with Putin? Could be a two-on-one.
Keith Bailey
Corunna
