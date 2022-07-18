On Friday morning while having coffee with my father, a political ad came across the television with Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, who’s running for state representative (in a uniform paid for by taxpayers), and a request to the public to support his conservative values and call the sheriff at the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office using a vital number. That requires a paid employee of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office using tax payers’ hard-earned money. While calling that number, you are directed to select a number, which will take you to reporting a crime or accident (dispatch), civil processes, central detective bureau, uniformed services division and administration.
I expressed concerns in public comments at the board of commissioners meeting that a paid employees of the county would be answering those calls, taking messages for those calls and then tracing or transferring those calls to Sheriff BeGole. As a tax-paying citizen, I feel his personal campaign should not involve taxpayer dollars and I voiced my concerns about that. In a professional suggestion I asked if the commissioners would contact the sheriff and ask him to contact the political action committee and remove the ad, as it will distract and take up vital time from those paid public servants to take messages for the sheriff’s campaign instead of performing the oath to their office.
As a tax-paying citizen, I have seen the sheriff’s failed millage requests trying to increase tax revenues for road patrol and a new county jail, which could have cost senior citizens, retirees, citizens on Social Security or disability and hard-working families struggling to makes ends meet to pay hundreds of dollars out of their already fragile and fixed budgets. I feel as Sheriff BeGole is a candidate for State Representative, I wonder how much he wants to raise all of our taxes if he’s elected to the state House of Representatives. I will not support a candidate who says he’s a conservative, but wants to raise our taxes. I say he doesn’t have my vote.
In reference to the comments made by Sheriff BeGole in The Argus-Press as to my commitment to public service, no one has the right to belittle any citizen for running for office as it takes courage, commitment and honor to stand up for your community and step forward to serve. The sheriff also attacked my volunteerism as a emergency responder as “failed.” I take pride in my continued service (17 years currently) as a volunteer emergency responder in Shiawassee County and am thankful for the support in past years as Firefighter of the Year by the Shiawassee County Firefighters Association and the readers of The Argus-Press.
To attack one volunteer is an attack on all of us, because all volunteer emergency responders answer the call any time they are available — while at work, sleeping, during birthdays, family events and precious holidays. Valor, courage, honor and commitment has been my life.
Anthony Karhoff
Bancroft
