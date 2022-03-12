Norm Henry Shoes in downtown Owosso has been a family-owned and operated business since 1875 — we’ve survived two World Wars, the Great Depression, online shopping, a great recession and the COVID-19 shutdown.
Those of us who were fortunate to make it through were able to do so through the offering of digital services and by accessing online marketplace opportunities.
Increased digitalization is likely a lasting feature of the pandemic and it is important to ensure that businesses have continued access to the digital tools critical to their operations. Despite that fact, Congress is currently considering legislation called the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S.2992/HR 3816) that will disrupt access to those digital tools at a perilous time in our economic recovery when public health restrictions may resurface.
This bill would prohibit platforms from prioritizing their own products and services. Google could no longer display its shopping results or display Google Maps or local business reviews, which are critical to a family-owned business in a small town like ours, because folks in surrounding areas hear about us online and make the drive.
With the persistent uncertainty caused by COVID-19, now is not the time to expose businesses to new costs and more burdens. Rather than trying to shoehorn legislation through at the expense of everyday citizens and small businesses, Congress should take a different approach and regulate digital in a way that ensures all Americans can walk confidently toward the future.
I hope Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, and Michigan’s members of Congress, stand up for their constituent businesses and oppose the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.
Jon Selleck
Operations manager, Norm Henry Shoes
Owosso
