Well neighbors, how are your utility bills this winter? Mine are so through the roof I’m having to hit my savings to pay them. My frugal Scottish blood keeps my house temperature just below 60 degrees and I wear lots of layers. I imagine many of you are resorting to similar measures.
I wasn’t really mad at my utility until this week when I learned about LAUF, which stands for “lost and unaccounted for” gas. This is the technical term for the methane lost into the atmosphere through leaks in their delivery systems. From April 2021 to March 2022 DTE and Consumers Energy combined to lose over $25 million dollars worth of gas. Guess who paid for that? You and I did.
So we are subsidizing very well-paid managers, engineers and technicians who have created an infrastructure they can’t safely oversee, that gooses global warming and whose costs they expect us to bear. As it stands now, the law has us citizens footing the bill for their neglect. Ask yourself, why should they put their houses in order? Twenty-five million is no skin off their noses.
Michigan Sen. Jeff Irwin feels this is hardly fair and has put forth a bill to fix it. This grift has picked our pockets long enough. I say let’s correct it and convene a grand jury to find the roots of this travesty and make some heads roll.
David Glenn
Byron
